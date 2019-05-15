Belarusian deputy PM to hold talks in Moscow on May 16 on contaminated oil: TASS

FILE PHOTO: An oil storage tank of Russian oil pipeline group Transneft is pictured at the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, Russia February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Vladimir Soldatkin/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Lyashenko will hold talks in Moscow on May 16 regarding contaminated oil shipments, Russian state news agency TASS reported citing the Belarusian government.

Piped Russian crude oil exports have been disrupted since April after high levels of organic chloride were found in crude pumped via the Druzhba pipeline to the Baltic port of Ust-Luga. The pipeline splits into two branches in Belarus.

Related Coverage Russian vice PM to discuss resumption of oil supplies with Belarusian counterpart