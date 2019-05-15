Belarusian deputy PM to hold talks in Moscow on May 16 on contaminated oil: TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Lyashenko will hold talks in Moscow on May 16 regarding contaminated oil shipments, Russian state news agency TASS reported citing the Belarusian government.
Piped Russian crude oil exports have been disrupted since April after high levels of organic chloride were found in crude pumped via the Druzhba pipeline to the Baltic port of Ust-Luga. The pipeline splits into two branches in Belarus.
