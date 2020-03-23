Russia to give Belarus oil discount, ready to restore supplies from April: sources

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has agreed to increase a discount for Belarus to buy oil from Moscow by $12 per tonne to $15.7 per tonne, three industry sources told Reuters on Monday, ending a months-long dispute.

The sources said Russian oil companies were ready to restore full supplies - currently limited by Russia’s Safmar group only - from April 1 but Belarus is yet to say how much oil it needs.

The deal comes as Russia is preparing to exit from its three-year-long cooperation deal with OPEC from next month, after failing to reach agreement with Saudi Arabia on how the existing deal to curb oil output should work after March.

The Russian energy ministry and Belarus state oil company Belneftekhim did not immediately reply to Reuters requests for a comment.