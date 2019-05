FILE PHOTO: A model of a pipeline is seen at the main entrance to the Gomel Transneft oil pumping station, which moves crude through the Druzhba pipeline westwards to Europe, near Mozyr some 300 km (185 miles) southeast of Minsk January 8, 2010. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Friday it planned to start removing tainted oil from the Belarusian pipeline on June 1, Interfax news agency reported citing a Transneft spokesman.

The oil removal is expected to start at midnight, tainted oil will be moved from the Belarus part of the pipeline toward Russia, Interfax said.