Smoke billows from a fire at oil refinery, owned by Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft, in Moscow, Russia, November 17, 2018. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that Russia would compensate Belarus next year if it suffers from Russia’s oil tax changes, RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.

The Russian government in June approved changes in oil taxes that will see oil export duties being gradually cut over the next six years.