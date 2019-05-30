Transneft, Russian firms agree compensation formula over tainted oil: Kommersant

FILE PHOTO: A model of a pipeline is seen at the main entrance to the Gomel Transneft oil pumping station, which moves crude through the Druzhba pipeline westwards to Europe, near Mozyr some 300 km (185 miles) southeast of Minsk January 8, 2010. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Transneft has reached agreement on possible compensation plans for Russian oil companies whose crude shipped via the Druzhba pipeline was contaminated while in transit, the vice president of the pipeline firm told Kommersant daily.

Sergei Andronov told the newspaper that almost all Russian oil suppliers whose exports to Europe via Druzhba and the Baltic port of Ust-Luga were affected by contamination had agreed with the proposal made by Transneft and the Russian energy ministry.