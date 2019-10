MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) has notified Bashneft, controlled by Rosneft about excessive content of organic chloride in oil, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday.

Interfax, citing a Transneft spokesman, said the level of organic chloride at several Bashneft’s facilities for oil loadings exceeded 4-5 parts per million on some days in September.