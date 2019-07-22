Commodities
Russia's Ust-Luga port loads oil with 3.1 parts per million of chloride: ministry

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Organic chloride content in oil loaded from the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga declined to 3.1 parts per million (ppm) as of July 22, within a permitted norm, from 3.5 ppm a week earlier, the Russian energy ministry said on Monday.

Organic chloride levels have been scrutinized following a major oil contamination, which emerged in late April. Levels are expected to range this week from 2.1-4.2 ppm, the ministry said.

Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Louise Heavens

