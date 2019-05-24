Unipetrol expects renewed Druzhba oil flows, no new loan request: reserves chief

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech refiner Unipetrol expects renewal of Russian oil transit via the Druzhba pipeline and therefore has not requested a third loan of state crude reserves, the head of the reserves body Pavel Svagr said on Friday.

Svagr said on Twitter that clean oil should reach the Litvinov refinery run by Unipetrol, which is part of the PKN Orlen group of Poland, on May 27.

Shipments of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline are being restarted after suspension last month due to contaminated crude in the system. Flows reached neighboring Slovakia on Wednesday evening.