Czech pipeline operator MERO says Druzhba oil flows to Czech territory restarted

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Oil shipments via the Druzhba pipeline to the Czech Republic were restarted at noon (1000 GMT) on Monday, a spokeswoman for pipeline operator MERO said.

Shipments of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline are being restarted after suspension last month due to contaminated crude in the system. Flows reached neighboring Slovakia on Wednesday last week.

MERO said oil reaching Czech territory at the moment was of sufficient quality as it was crude that already had been in the pipeline before the contamination was detected upstream.