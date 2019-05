The global oil price drops as a woman walks past a Ballans gas station in Prague, Czech Republic, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic has oil reserves for 68 days after two loans it gave to PKN Orlen’s Unipetrol refineries to cope with outages in supplies from Russia, the chief of the state reserves told CTK news agency on Thursday.

Russian export flows have been disrupted since April when high levels of organic chloride were found in crude pumped via the Druzhba pipeline to the Baltic port of Ust-Luga.