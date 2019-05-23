Druzhba oil flows to Czech Republic not renewed so far: pipeline operator

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Russian oil shipments have not yet reached the Czech Republic after the restart of supplies via the Druzhba pipeline to neighboring Slovakia, Czech pipeline operator Mero said on Thursday.

The Czech Republic is downstream on the line from Slovakia, whose pipeline company Transpetrol said oil flows were renewed from Ukraine on Wednesday evening.

“The Druzhba pipeline has so far not been put back in operation on our territory... it is still valid that shipments to the Czech Republic should be renewed by the end of this month,” a Mero spokeswoman said.

Flows through the Druzhba pipeline were suspended last month due to contaminated crude in the system.