Russian deputy PM says Transneft to compensate all parties for dirty oil damages

FILE PHOTO: An oil storage tank of Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft is pictured at the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, Russia February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Vladimir Soldatkin/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said on Thursday Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft would provide compensation to all parties that could prove real damages from contaminated oil.

Russia halted oil flows along the Druzhba pipeline to Eastern Europe and Germany in April because of contaminated crude, contributing to a rise in global oil prices and leaving refiners in Europe scrambling to find supplies.

It could take three to four weeks to get a full assessment of the cost of the damages and size of compensation required, Kozak told reporters.