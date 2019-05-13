Organic chloride content in Urals oil at Ust-Luga back to normal levels: trade

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Organic chloride content levels in oil loadings from the Russian Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga were back to normal on Monday, two trading sources told Reuters.

The Russian energy ministry said on Friday that tankers were being loaded with clean oil at Ust-Luga after oil imports via the Druzhba pipeline were halted due to contamination.

Trade sources previously said some oil with an organic chloride content of below 10 parts per million (ppm) had reached Ust-Luga but noted a tanker that loaded on Friday had an organic chloride content 3.5 times the norm.