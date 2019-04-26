Minsk says substantial amount of polluted Russian oil in Belarus

MINSK (Reuters) - The head of Belarus’ state oil company said on Friday there were substantial volumes of contaminated Russian oil in Belarus and that Minsk and its oil transporting companies had incurred significant losses from the halt of Russian oil transits.

Russia is holding talks on Friday with Poland, Belarus and Ukraine about ways to solve the problem of polluted Russian oil being pumped through a major pipeline serving Europe and which supplies refineries as far west as Germany.

Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said he was confident that the technical problems with the oil will be solved soon.