Clean Russian oil seen reaching Czech Republic around May 20-22: reserves chief

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Clean Russian oil should reach the Czech Republic around May 20-22, about a week later than first expected, the head of the country’s state reserves told Czech Television.

Pavel Svagr told the state broadcaster an original date of May 15 would not be met and that another shift could happen if quality checks were not met.

Poland, Germany, Ukraine, Slovakia and other countries halted Russian oil imports via the pipeline in late April after finding contaminants that can damage refinery equipment.

Czech refiner Unipetrol, part of Polish group PKN Orlen, was granted access to state reserves at the end of April.