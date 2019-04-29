Czech cabinet agrees oil reserves for Unipetrol after Russian disruption

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech government has approved the release of state oil reserves for refiner Unipetrol after an interruption of supplies from Russia, CTK news agency reported on Monday.

No other details were provided by Finance Minister Alena Schillerova, who announced the decision after a government meeting, CTK said.

Unipetrol, part of the Polish group PKN Orlen, currently has reserves for five days at its Litvinov refinery, according to CTK.

On Monday, clean Russian oil had reached the border with Belarus by midday, five days after European refineries suspended imports because of contamination in the Druzhba pipeline.