Czechs detect new contamination of Russian oil shipped through Druzhba

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech oil refiner Unipetrol has stopped taking oil from the Druzhba pipeline from Russia due to chloride contamination, a Czech official said on Monday.

“Unipetrol has stopped taking oil from the Druzhba pipeline due to detected contamination by chlorides. Further tests of samples are underway,” Pavel Svagr, the chief of Czech state strategic reserves, said on Twitter.

However, Slovak pipeline operator Transpetrol, which delivers Russian oil from Ukraine to the Slovak refinery owned by MOL and further to the Czech Republic, contradicted the report, saying it had detected no contamination.

Oil transit was running as normal, a company spokeswoman said in a text message, adding that more information would be available on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Unipetrol, a unit of Poland’s PKN Orlen, was not immediately available for comment.

Russia had interrupted west-bound flows to customers in April due to excessive levels of organic chloride on the pipeline which hit refiners in Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Ukraine and Belarus.

Flows to the Czech Republic resumed on May 27.

A new contamination was reported in the northern branch of Druzhba between Belarus and Poland last Wednesday, but pumping was resumed on Thursday.

News agency CTK quoted Czech Industry and Trade Minister Karel Havlicek as saying an increased level of contamination had been measured in the Druzhba on the Slovakia-Ukraine border and that oil flowing further west into the Czech Republic was clean at the moment.

A spokeswoman for the Czech Industry and trade Ministry confirmed the CTK report and said she had no additional details.