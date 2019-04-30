Hungary to release oil from reserves after pipeline contamination issue

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s government will release 400,000 tonnes of crude oil from its emergency reserves to make up for lost imports via a Russian pipeline, state secretary Peter Kaderjak said on Tuesday.

The oil, which will supply a refinery owned by energy firm MOL, is equivalent of about 60 percent of Hungary’s crude reserves, he told reporters, adding it was not clear when chloride in oil in the Druzhba pipeline would return to levels they were before a problem of tainted crude arose last week.

The move will supply MOL with enough crude to run its Szazhalombatta refinery for up to two months, Kaderjak said, adding that the government would replenish its reserves by the end of 2019.