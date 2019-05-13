Hungary's MOL says to stockpile contaminated Russian crude

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian oil group MOL will stockpile around 100,000 tonnes of contaminated Russian crude and, like other companies, make it usable by adding clean oil, the company said in a statement on Monday.

It said good quality crude would arrive through the Druzhba pipeline from the second half of May as agreed previously with Russian and Ukrainian transportation firms, and in the meantime, MOL refineries would continue to use previously released strategic oil reserves.