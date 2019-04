FILE PHOTO: Pavel Sorokin, Russian Deputy Energy Minister speaks to the media in Minsk, Belarus April 26, 2019. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

MINSK (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said on Friday after talks on contaminated Russian oil that one of the options to resolve the issue is to mix contaminated and clean Russian oil.

He told reporters that the pipeline route between the Russian town of Unecha and the Mozyrsky refinery in Belarus will be cleaned in the near future.