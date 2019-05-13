Organic chloride in oil at Russia's Novorossiisk is rising, within limits: sources

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The levels of organic chloride in oil loadings from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk have been on the rise since early May, but stayed within the allowed limit, according to three industry sources and documents reviewed by Reuters on Monday.

Organic chloride content in Urals cargoes for loading from Novorossiisk has risen from virtually zero to 5-6 parts per million (ppm) in naphtha comparing with the maximum allowed 10 ppm on May 1-12, documents with analysis results seen by Reuters showed.

Organic chloride is a chemical compound used to boost oil extraction by cleaning wells and accelerating the flow of crude.

Russia plans to deliver oil, contaminated with organic chloride, from Belarus by rail to Novorossiisk to be diluted.