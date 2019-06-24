Slovak pipeline operator says no contamination of Russian oil detected in Druzhba pipeline

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovak pipeline operator Transpetrol said on Monday it had detected no contamination of Russian oil entering Slovakia through the Druzhba pipeline.

Oil transit was running as normal, a company spokeswoman said in a text message, adding that more information would be available on Tuesday.

News agency CTK earlier quoted Czech Industry and Trade Minister Karel Havlicek as saying an increased level of contamination had been measured in the pipeline’s southern branch on the border between Ukraine and Slovakia.