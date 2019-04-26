Kiev expects oil supplies from Russia to resume by early May

MINSK (Reuters) - The head of Ukraine’s Ukrtransnafta Nikolai Gavrilenko said on Friday that a technical solution to Russian oil contamination has been found and that Kiev expects oil supplies to resume in early May.

Ukraine suspended the transit of oil through the Druzhba pipeline, citing quality concerns over Russian oil. Poland, Germany and Slovakia also halted Russian oil imports, triggering a rare crisis over supply from the world’s second-largest crude exporter.