FILE PHOTO: An oil refinery located on a branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline, which moves crude oil through the pipeline westwards to Europe, is pictured near Mozyr, some 300 km (186 miles) southeast of Minsk, September 11, 2013.REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarus said its neighbor Poland stopped accepting deliveries of Russian crude oil via Russia’s Druzhba oil pipeline to central Europe at 2000 GMT on Wednesday, Belarus state news agency Belta said.

Transit of Russian oil to Ukraine via Belarus remained intact, Belta reported.