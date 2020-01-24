Urals crude oil loadings from Russia's Baltic ports up 14% in first half of February - plan

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia plans to increase Urals crude oil loadings from its Baltic ports to 3.2 million tonnes in the first half of February from 2.8 million tonnes during January 1-15, the preliminary loading plan released on Friday showed.

On a daily basis combined Urals loadings from Primorsk and Ust-Luga ports are set to rise by 14% in February 1-15 compared to the same period of January, Reuters calculations show.

Urals and Siberian Light exports from the Black Sea’s Novorossiisk have been set at 1.14 million tonnes for the first half of the next month, compared to 0.98 million tonnes in the first 15 days of January, according to the document.