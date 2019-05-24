German economy ministry says oil situation still manageable

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s economy ministry on Friday said there was not threat to supply security of oil products as a result of the ongoing technical problems with crude supply on Russia’s Druzhba pipeline.

Refineries, according to information held by the ministry, were able to use oil from inventories to keep operations running, a spokeswoman said in a written reply in response to questions.

The ministry is continuing to monitor situation carefully but currently there is no consideration to release oil from strategic stocks, she said.

Contaminated oil got into in the Druzhba pipeline last month, forcing Russia to stop eastbound flows to customers in Belarus, Ukraine, Poland, Germany and a number of central European countries.