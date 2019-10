The logo of Lotos, Poland's oil refiner, is pictured at a petrol station in Warsaw, Poland April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s Grupa Lotos is still evaluating costs related to tainted oil from Russia and will ask for compensation when it has established them, its deputy head said on Wednesday.

“We intend to claim compensation from Russian suppliers for excessive costs once we know what these costs will ultimately be,” Jaroslaw Kawula told news conference.