Poland's Lotos to settle payout over dirty oil by year-end

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s second largest oil refiner Grupa Lotos should know how much compensation it will receive from Russia over contaminated oil by the end of the year, the company’s deputy CEO said on Tuesday.

“I think we should settle this issue at the end of the year,” deputy CEO Jaroslaw Kawula told reporters.

Russia halted oil flows along the Druzhba pipeline to Eastern Europe and Germany in April because of contaminated crude, leaving refiners in Europe scrambling to find supplies.