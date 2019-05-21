Hungary's MOL will store some contaminated Russian oil

LONDON (Reuters) - Hungarian refining company MOL said on Tuesday that it will it start taking clean Russian oil later this week via a major pipeline after agreeing to store 100,000 tonnes of contaminated crude.

Russian crude flows to Europe through the major Druzhba pipeline were suspended last month due to contamination, sending shockwaves through global oil markets.

Dividing up the contaminated oil between European refiners served by the pipeline is a key step before flows of clean oil can resume.

“To solve the international issues caused by contaminated crude oil, MOL agreed to takeover and store 100 kilotons of contaminated oil. There are no major technical issues,” the company said.