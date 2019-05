FILE PHOTO: An oil refinery located on a branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline, which moves crude through the pipeline westwards to Europe, is seen near Mozyr, some 300 km (186 miles) southeast of Minsk, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Energy Ministry said on Wednesday that clean crude oil was moving via the Druzhba pipeline towards the border of Hungary and Slovakia and was expected to reach the metering stations there within a week, Russian news agencies reported.

The ministry was also quoted as saying Russia was in talks with Poland about resuming oil flows towards the Adamova Zastava station.