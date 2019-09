FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that the country’s investments into the energy sector could increase 40% by 2024.

Speaking at an economic forum in the Russian far eastern city of Vladivostok, Novak said that Russia needed to boost investments in oil production in western Siberia and in developing the Arctic shelf.