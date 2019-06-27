Transneft to pay Kazakhstan $15 per barrel for tainted oil

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s pipeline monopoly Transneft plans to compensate Kazakhstan for tainted oil at a rate of $15 per barrel though the deal has yet to be formalized, two industry sources said on Thursday.

Transneft is expected to compensate Kazakhstan a total of around $76 million, which includes quality losses, demurrage and storage costs, the sources added.

Russian oil flows have been contaminated with chemicals along several transit routes since the end of April. Around 700,000 tonnes of Kazakh oil sent via Russia’s port of Ust-Luga was also affected.

Transneft was not available for comment.

The compensation agreement is the first such deal since the contamination in April and could serve as a template for other agreements, including with Western buyers of Russian oil.