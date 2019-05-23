Traders seek discounts for Kazakh oil tainted in Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Oil traders from Kazakhstan have been seeking big discounts from producers for Urals crude oil that has been tainted in a Russian pipeline, trading and industry sources said on Thursday.

One of Kazakhstan’s oil exporting routes goes via the Atyrau-Samara pipeline and further through the Russian pipeline network to the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga.

Russia’s oil exports have been disrupted since April after high levels of organic chloride were found in crude pumped via a large pipeline.

Six tankers with 600,000 tonnes of tainted oil were loaded at Ust-Luga, Kazakh Deputy Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Aset Magaulov has told Reuters.

Traders said they offered to buy the oil for loadings from the port made from mid-April until early May, at a discount of $10-$11 per barrel to dated Brent on average, compared to a premium in early April. No deal has yet been agreed.

“The problem is global. Traders are unable to issue an invoice before the buyers respond. There is a fight among the oil producers, traders, buyers and transport companies over who pays the damages,” a source at an oil producer from Kazakhstan told Reuters.

“We are not ready to pay for discounts for our oil, which was of a good quality.”

According to Reuters calculations, the pricing spread for the cargoes of Urals from Ust-Luga declined to $20 per barrel compared with the same parcels from neighboring Primorsk in mid-April - early May.

Kazakhstan plans to seek compensation from Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft, a senior Kazakh energy official said last week.

Kazakhstan, which produces around 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil, is the second-biggest oil producer among former Soviet countries after Russia. The country exports around 12 percent of its oil via Russia’s Ust-Luga.