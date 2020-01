FILE PHOTO: Russia's Lukoil Chief Executive Vagit Alekperov attends the Energy Week International Forum in Moscow, Russia October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil giant Lukoil said on Wednesday it has re-routed oil supplies previously intended for Belarus to other destinations, the TASS news agency cited Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov.

Alekperov said its oil production had not been affected by the change, TASS reported.