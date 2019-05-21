Commodities
May 21, 2019

Transneft to discuss oil contamination in Poland on Thursday

FILE PHOTO: An oil storage tank of Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft is pictured at the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, Russia February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Vladimir Soldatkin/File Photo

MOSCOW/WARSAW (Reuters) - Russia’s Transneft has scheduled a meeting in Poland on Thursday with Polish pipelines operator PERN and Polish and German refineries affected by a contamination of Russian oil, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Russia’s oil export flows have been disrupted since April when high levels of organic chloride were found in crude pumped via the Druzhba pipeline to the Baltic port of Ust-Luga and elsewhere in Europe.

Transneft did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment. Poland’s PKN Orlen, Grupa Lotos and PERN were not immediately available for comment.

