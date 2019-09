FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak adjusts glasses during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in Astrakhan, Russia August 30, 2019. Sputnik/Dmitry Astakhov/Pool via REUTERS

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that the global oil market was balanced, while some uncertainties remained.

Speaking to reporters at an economic forum in Vladivostok, Novak said policymakers should focus on balancing the energy market instead of concentrating on oil prices.