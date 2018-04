MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s compliance with the global deal to cut oil production was at 93.4 percent in March, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak

He also said that Russia is fully committed to reaching balance on the global oil market, while explaining fluctuations in Russian hydrocarbon output as the result of seasonality on the domestic market and higher gas demand.