Russian oil contamination crisis is almost over: Novak

FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - Russia’s oil contamination crisis is almost over, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said at an economic forum in St Petersburg on Friday.

The country’s average daily oil output dropped this month to a three-year low after contaminated crude clogged its main export route. Contaminated Urals crude was discovered in the Druzhba pipeline to Europe in mid-April.