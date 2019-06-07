Business News
June 7, 2019 / 8:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russian oil contamination crisis is almost over: Novak

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - Russia’s oil contamination crisis is almost over, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said at an economic forum in St Petersburg on Friday.

The country’s average daily oil output dropped this month to a three-year low after contaminated crude clogged its main export route. Contaminated Urals crude was discovered in the Druzhba pipeline to Europe in mid-April.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Dmitry Zhdannikov and Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by David Goodman

