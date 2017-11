MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian domestic oil producers are committed to a global deal to cut oil output, the Energy Ministry said on Wednesday after the energy minister discussed the matter with company officials.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak speaks during a news conference of the 4th OPEC-Non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee in St. Petersburg, Russia, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

The ministry said the minister, Alexander Novak, and the companies would continue consultations on the global oil market situation.