MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said OPEC and non-OPEC countries would discuss a monitoring procedure for oil exports at a meeting in Vienna, RIA news agency reported on Thursday.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak speaks during a news conference of the 4th OPEC-Non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee in St. Petersburg, Russia, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov