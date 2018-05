MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that an oil price of $60 per barrel suited Russia and that high oil prices could create problems for consumers.

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks a during a news conference after the talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in St. Petersburg, Russia May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Russia, which reached a deal with OPEC to cut oil output, has business-like relations with OPEC and OPEC leader Saudi Arabia, in particular, Putin said in comments broadcast on television.