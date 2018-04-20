Russia's Novak: OPEC and non-OPEC states may ease oil output cuts in 2018 - TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that OPEC and non-OPEC countries may ease oil production cuts as early as this year, TASS news agency reported.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends the Gas Exporting Countries Forum Summit in Santa Cruz, Bolivia November 23, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado/File Photo

He also said that it was too early to talk about the format of cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC countries after 2018, and that cooperation may not necessarily be about extending output quotas, once the deal on oil production curbs expires by the end of this year, TASS reported.