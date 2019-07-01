Russia says organic chloride level in Ust-Luga oil at normal level

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Organic chloride levels in oil loaded at Russia’s Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga stood at 3.7 parts per million (ppm) on Monday, a level well within the normal range, Russia’s energy ministry said.

Organic chloride levels have been closely scrutinized following a major oil contamination earlier this year. The ministry said it expected levels this week to range from 3.5 to 4.7 ppm. The maximum permitted level is 10 ppm, it said.