Russia expects to keep oil output flat at 550 million T until 2035: minister

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia plans to keep its oil production broadly unchanged at around 550 million tonnes per year, or 11 million barrels per day, until 2035, Russian Energy Minister said in an interview with RBC TV channel aired on Monday.

Novak also said the government had no plans to reduce the number of domestic oil producers when asked whether the Kremlin-controlled oil giant Rosneft might acquire its smaller peers, Lukoil and Tatneft.