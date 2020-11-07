Russian oil pipeline catches fire in western Siberia - energy ministry

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A pipeline at an oilfield operated by a subsidiary of Gazpromneft, the oil arm of Russian gas producer Gazprom, burst and caught fire early on Saturday, the energy ministry said.

The incident occurred at the Ety-Purovskoe oilfield in the Yamal-Nenets region of western Siberia.

No one was hurt and workers were in the process of shutting down the oil wells there, the ministry said.