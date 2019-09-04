CEO of Poland's PKN rejects Transneft's compensation proposal

FILE PHOTO: The logo of PKN Orlen, Poland's top oil refiner, is pictured at petrol station in Warsaw, Poland April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

KRYNICA ZDROJ, Poland (Reuters) - The chief executive of Poland’s biggest oil refiner, PKN Orlen, said on Wednesday he could not agree to Transneft’s (TRNF_p.MM) proposal to compensate damages relating to oil contamination while PKN’s losses were still being calculated.

In July the Russian oil pipeline monopoly said it had set an upper limit of $15 per barrel for compensation for contaminated oil and claimants would have to prove they had incurred damages from the contamination.

“We are calculating costs. I cannot agree to this proposal without the costs having been assessed,” PKN Chief Executive Daniel Obajtek told Reuters.

In April, buyers discovered that supplies of Russian crude had been contaminated with organic chloride, a chemical used in oil recovery that can damage refining equipment.

Poland’s state-run pipeline operator PERN halted Russian oil imports via the Druzhba pipeline after the contamination was detected. Flows partially resumed in June.

To keep output stable PKN Orlen and its peer Lotos refined oil from sources other than Russia and used inventories.

“Due to the fact that we had worked for so many days without a break, not receiving Russian oil, the Russians have understood that we are self-sufficient,” Obajtek said.

He added that after periodic checks of its refineries later this year PKN will ask external experts to assess its losses related to refining the contaminated oil.

Deputy head of Poland’s pipeline operator PERN said on Tuesday that 0.5 million tonnes of contaminated oil was still in Poland’s pipeline system and fully cleaning it might take a year.