PKN's refinery in Lithuania refused contaminated Russian oil by sea

FILE PHOTO: The logo of PKN Orlen, Poland's top oil refiner, is pictured at petrol station in Warsaw, Poland April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Poland’s PKN Orlen refused to accept delivery of two oil tankers from Russia’s Ust-Luga port to its Lithuanian refinery due to the oil being contaminated, a refinery spokeswoman said.

Refinery operations were not affected and it ordered two other shipments, including one from the Russian port of Primorsk, due on May 19, said the spokeswoman, confirming a story by Lithuanian daily Verslo Zinios.

The refinery receives its oil by sea as its link to the Druzhba pipeline was severed more than a decade ago.

PKN’s deputy CEO said this week that the company expects to receive normal quality oil from Russia in the coming days.