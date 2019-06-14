PKN to talk to Russian suppliers over tainted oil compensation

PLOCK, Poland (Reuters) - PKN Orlen, Poland’s biggest oil refiner, will talk to its Russian oil suppliers about compensation for the flows of contaminated oil in April, Chief Financial Officer Wieslaw Protasewicz said on Friday.

Russia halted oil supplies in April after excessive levels of organic chloride were found in the Druzhba pipeline that crosses Belarus and serves customers as far west as Germany. Supplies of clean oil to Poland were partially restored earlier in June.

The Kommersant newspaper reported earlier in June that Russian oil group Rosneft had received claims from Belarus’ Belneftekhim and from Poland’s Orlen and it wanted pipeline company Transneft to guarantee it would make these payments.

“It was announced that Transneft will be paying back suppliers for this oil, but we will address them directly over the compensations,” Protasewicz told reporters.

Also PKN’s smaller rival, state-run Lotos said in May that it would be talking to its suppliers about the claims and not pipeline operators.

Protasewicz also said that PKN’s refinery installations had not been damaged by the contamination, but he did not rule out that damage might be discovered later.