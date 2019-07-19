Poland's PKN says quality of Russian oil generally deteriorating

FILE PHOTO: A logo of PKN Orlen, Poland's top oil refiner, is pictured at their petrol station in Warsaw, Poland October 7, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

WARSAW (Reuters) - The quality of Russian crude oil, which was hit by a contamination crisis earlier this year, is deteriorating in general, an official at Poland’s biggest refiner PKN Orlen said during a conference call on Friday.

Russia’s oil industry was plunged into crisis in April when buyers discovered it was shipping oil contaminated with organic chloride, a chemical used in oil recovery which can damage refining equipment.

Poland halted Russian oil imports via the Druzhba pipeline in April after the contamination was discovered. Flows partially resumed in June.

“It is deteriorating, but still worth being processed,” the official said.