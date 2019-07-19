Tainted oil to be refined in Lithuania w/o negative impact: PKN

WARSAW (Reuters) - Tainted oil from the Mendeleev Prospect tanker was unloaded in Klaipeda, Lithuania and will be refined in the Mazeikiu refinery with no impact on the final product, a board member from Poland’s biggest oil refiner PKN Orlen said on Friday.

“The tanker arrived in Klaipeda and was unloaded there. In the future, oil will be processed in our refinery in Lithuania it will not have an impact on the quality of the processed oil,” PKN management board member Zbigniew Leszczynski told reporters.

Leszczynski added that he expects PKN Orlen to present claims to its suppliers within weeks regarding Russian tainted oil.

France’s Total sold a cargo of contaminated Russian Urals oil to Poland’s PKN Orlen for its refinery in Lithuania, three sources familiar with the shipment told Reuters.